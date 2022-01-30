Colts interviewing Jim Schwartz for defensive coordinator

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indianapolis Colts’ search for a new defensive coordinator includes a familiar name.

Jim Schwartz, whose long, distinguished NFL coaching career includes collaborating with Frank Reich to help Philadelphia win a Super Bowl, is meeting with the team Sunday afternoon to discuss the team’s vacant coordinator’s position, according to a source with knowledge of the situation.

Schwartz, who’s currently a senior defensive assistant with the Tennessee Titans, is the third known candidate to fill the void created when coordinator Matt Eberflus was named the Chicago Bears head coach. Jacksonville defensive coordinator Joe Cullen and Washington defensive backs coach Chris Harris were expected to be interviewed this weekend.

Eberflus’ departure was the first step in what will be a massive overhaul with the Colts’ defensive staff. Linebackers coach Dave Borgonzi and cornerbacks coach James Rowe are expected to join Eberflus in Chicago while NFL Network reported Eberflus has zeroed in on safeties coach Alan Williams to be his coordinator. Previously, d-line coach Brian Baker was not retained.

Schwartz, 55, represents the most accomplished candidate in the Colts’ search.

He’s been involved with the NFL since 1992 as a scout, position coach, coordinator or head coach. He was the Detroit Lions’ head coach from 2009-13, a five-year stretch that included a 29-51 record but a playoff berth in ’11, the Lions’ first since 1999.

Schwartz has been a defensive coordinator with three different teams – Philadelphia (2016-2020), Buffalo (2014) and Tennessee (2001-08) – and his time with the Eagles coincided with Reich’s role as offensive coordinator in 2016-17. They were instrumental in Philadelphia winning Super Bowl LII.

