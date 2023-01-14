INDIANAPOLIS – We’re at six. And counting.

The Indianapolis Colts completed their interview Saturday with Aaron Glenn for their vacant head coaching position.

Glenn, 50, has served as the Detroit Lions’ defensive coordinator the past two seasons. He previously was worked with New Orleans’ defensive backs from 2016-20 and was an assistant DBs coach with Cleveland in 2014-15.

That followed a productive 15-year as a player with the New York Jets, Houston Texans, Dallas Cowboys, Jacksonville and New Orleans.

Glenn’s defenses in Detroit struggled. The Lions ranked No. 32 in yards allowed last season (392.4) and tied-No. 31 in scoring (25.1). They shared the No. 31 rung with the Colts. In 2021, the Lions ranked No 29 in total defense (379.8) and No. 31 in scoring (27.5).

The Colts also are expected to interview Philadelphia Eagles’ offensive coordinator Shane Steichen Saturday, and have a formal meeting in the coming days with Jeff Saturday, who was named interim head coach after Frank Reich was fired Nov. 7.

Already interviewed: Colts special teams coordinator Bubba Ventrone, Denver defensive coordinator Ejior Evero, Kansas City Chiefs Eric Bieniemy, Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris and Detroit offensive coordinator Ben Johnson.

