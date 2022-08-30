INDIANAPOLIS – Here’s a positional breakdown of the Indianapolis Colts’ roster following Tuesday’s cut to 53.

As it now stands, the roster consists of 10 rookies, including six members of the 2022 eight-player draft class; 27 players who are 25 or younger; and 29 players drafted by general manager Chris Ballard.

As we’ve mentioned, look for the Colts to add a player or two via wavier-wire claims or free-agent signings.

The breakdown:

OFFENSE (23)

x = rookie

Quarterback (3): Matt Ryan, Nick Foles, Sam Ehlinger.

Running back (3): Jonathan Taylor, Nyheim Hines, Deon Jackson

Wide receiver (6): Michael Pittman Jr., Parris Campbell, Alec Pierce-x, Ashton Dulin, Mike Strachan, Dezmon Patmon.

Tight end (3): Mo Alie-Cox, Kylen Granson, Jelani Woods-x

Offensive line (8): G Quenton Nelson, C Ryan Kelly, T Braden Smith, T Matt Pryor, G Danny Pinter, T Bernhard Raimann-x, Will Fries, Wesley French-x.

DEFENSE (27)

Line (10): E Yannick Ngakoue, T DeForest Buckner, T Grover Stewart, E Kwity Paye, E/T Tyquan Lewis, E Dayo Odeyingbo, E Ifeadi Odenigbo, E Ben Banogu, T Eric Johnson-x, T Byron Cowart.

Linebacker (6): Shaquille Leonard, Bobby Okereke, Zaire Franklin, E.J. Speed, Grant Stuard, JoJo Domann-x.

Cornerback (6): Stephon Gilmore, Kenny Moore II, Brandon Faycson, Isaiah Rodgers Sr., Tony Brown, Dallis Flowers-x.

Safety (5): Julian Blackmon, Rodney McLeod, Nick Cross-x, Rodney Thomas II-x, Trevor Denbow-x.

SPECIAL TEAMS (3)

Kicker: Rodrigo Blankenship.

Punter: Matt Haack.

Longsnapper: Luke Rhodes.

