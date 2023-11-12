FRANKFURT, Germany — The Indianapolis Colts are getting ready to face off against the New England Patriots on Sunday in Frankfurt, Germany, and FOX59/CBS4 is bringing all the action to you stateside.

FOX59/CBS4 sports anchor Chris Hagan is traveling with the team to Germany to bring viewers an inside look at how the team prepares for an overseas NFL game.

Hagan attended the Colts’ practice at PSD Bank Arena in Frankfurt on Friday evening after the team arrived that morning.

Colts vs. Patriots isn’t the rivalry it once was when Peyton Manning and Tom Brady were squaring off, but the new head coach of the Colts still has plenty of appreciation for the other side.

“I have a ton of respect for coach [Bill] Belichick and what he’s done over his career,” Shane Steichen said after the workout. “He’s the best to do it. They do a lot of different things defensively. They keep you on your toes. Those in-game adjustments will be big on Sunday for us.”

Hagan then took to the streets of Frankfurt to talk to Colts fans who live both close and far.

Marcus Schuh grew up in Germany, but moved to Indianapolis 30 years ago and attends most Colts’ home games.

“When I heard Indianapolis was coming to Frankfurt, my original home, I thought I have to be there,” Schuh told Hagan.

The Colts will be the designated road team for Sunday’s game at Deutsche Bank Park.