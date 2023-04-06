INDIANAPOLIS – The NFL Draft is three weeks away, and Indianapolis Colts fans can already start making their plans.

The team holds the No. 4 overall pick in the April 27-April 29 draft. Although the Colts are widely expected to select a quarterback, draft night can be unpredictable. The event is being held in downtown Kansas City.

The team will host a series of events around the Indianapolis area to celebrate the first night of the draft on April 27. Fans can look forward to appearances by Colts legends and cheerleaders, giveaways, and more. The locations are:

Indianapolis: Buffalo Wild Wings, 2747 E. 62nd St.

7 p.m.: Draft Party begins

7-8 p.m.: Appearance by Colts Cheerleaders

TBD: Special appearance by “Blue”

7:30-8:30 p.m.: Autographs & photos with former Colts LB Gary Brackett

9 p.m.: Draft Party ends

Greenwood: Buffalo Wild Wings, 1077 N. Emerson Ave.

7 p.m.: Draft Party begins

7-8 p.m.: Appearance by Colts Cheerleaders

7:30-8:30 p.m.: Autographs & photos with former Colts CB Marlin Jackson

9 p.m.: Draft Party ends

Plainfield: Buffalo Wild Wings, 2683 E. Main St., Suite 117

7 p.m.: Draft Party begins

7-8 p.m.: Appearance by Colts Cheerleaders

7:30-8:30 p.m.: Autographs & photos with Colts Legend TBD.

9 p.m.: Draft Party ends

Westfield: Buffalo Wild Wings, 2510 E. 146th St

7 p.m.: Draft Party begins

7-8 p.m.: Appearance by Colts Cheerleaders

7:30-8:30 p.m.: Autographs & photos with former Colts TE Jack Doyle

9 p.m.: Draft Party ends

The Colts will send 24 fans—including sweepstakes winners, “superfans,” season ticket holders and booster club members—to Kansas City to represent the team at NFL events during the draft.

The team will mark the debut of its Emmy-winning digital series With the Next Pick, an inside look at the Colts’ draft process, on April 20. Look for the premiere at 7 p.m. on Colts.com as well as the team’s Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram accounts.

If you’ve ever wanted to see the Lombardi Trophy from Super Bowl XLI in person, you can visit the Colts Pro Shop at Lucas Oil Stadium (500 S. Capitol Ave.) on Saturday, April 15. Colts cheerleaders and Blue will be there. Fans will also have the chance to purchase this year’s Draft Day Hat.

Here’s the schedule for the Pro Shop event:

10 a.m. – 5 p.m.: Pro Shop hours

11 a.m. – 12 p.m.: Appearance by Colts Cheerleaders

1 – 2 p.m.: Appearance by “Blue”

3 – 4 p.m.: Appearance by Colts Cheerleaders