MINNEAPOLIS – The Land of 10,000 lakes is exactly as you’d expect in the month of December. Cold (high for Saturday’s Colts-Vikings game is forecast to be 21 degrees) and snowy (a few inches of wet snow blanket the ground as more falls from the sky), yet it won’t matter much at all for the Colts and Vikings, who meet inside the domed US Bank Stadium Saturday afternoon at 1:00 p.m.

The Horseshoes’ season resumes coming off their bye week, and a much needed bye it was, as Indianapolis has lost six of its last seven games. The hope at team headquarters is the time off was just the shot-in-the-arm the franchise needed to turn things around as the home stretch of the season begins.

“It was a chance, both physically and mentally, to take a step away, which I think everybody probably needed,” admits quarterback Matt Ryan. “(We) Just (have) to come back and finish off the way we’re capable of and start stringing together the type of football we can play.”

“It’s crazy to say, but we can still put this in play,” says defensive tackle DeForest Buckner. “Playoffs are in play if we go 4-and-0.”

An optimistic tone from Buckner, who is technically correct, though the Colts would need a gargantuan amount of help from the Titans and Jaguars both to make that dream a reality.