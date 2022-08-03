WESTFIELD, Ind. – Colts training camp has kicked off with quite a bit of excitement, and Wednesday marks a special military appreciation day.

Wednesday is “Salute to Service” at training camp, which adds a special sense of excitement for service members and their family members.

Anyone in the armed forces can get a discount at the Colts Pro Shop with a Military ID at the event. The first 250 people also get a free camouflaged rally towel.

The team expanded the concept from regular season to training camp after moving to Grand Park a few years ago.

“One of the things we’ve seen just from doing Salute to Service around game day for so many years is our fans really enjoy that opportunity to honor and recognize all of the men and women that have served in our military,” said Stephanie Pemberton, vice president of Marketing for the Indianapolis Colts. “At camp I think that just extends that sense of gratitude.”

Pemberton said it is not just a fun day for the men and women who serve, it is also a good chance for families to show a sense of military appreciation.

“I would just say to any of our fans who are coming out, if you see someone in uniform or a hat because maybe they’re a veteran, or a shirt, take the time to just say thank you and acknowledge their service and extend that extra moment of appreciation,” she said.

Overall, Pemberton said fans seem to be very excited for the upcoming football season.

“We can just tell fans are excited to be back at camp, excited for kind of a fully normal camp,” she said. “Last year we had some remaining protocols in place due to COVID. So this year we were able to bring back things like the post practice autograph sessions, which has always been a fan favorite.”

Fans still have a few more weeks left to attend days at camp. Colts fans can even have the chance to watch a joint practice between the Colts and the Detroit Lions on Aug. 17 and 18.

You can get your tickets online. Tickets are free of charge, but are required for entry. Parking at Grand Park in Westfield is $5.