Colts head coach tests positive for COVID-19

INDIANAPOLIS– Indianapolis Colts Head Coach Frank Reich tested positive for COVID-19, the team announced Monday.
He’s fully vaccinated and not experiencing any symptoms.
“That shows the vaccine works,” GM Chris Ballard said to the media on Monday.
He found out late last week and testing is underway to determine if he has a variant.
The team said on Twitter that Reich is in quarantine outside of the Grand Park Sports Complex. Training camp starts on Wednesday, with players starting to report on Tuesday.
There’s no current timeline for his return. The team will not name an interim head coach.
In the meantime, coordinators will handle running practice.
Ballard commented on the political nature of the vaccine during Monday’s press call.
The team is reportedly now about 60% vaccinated. Another unnamed person with the team also tested positive.