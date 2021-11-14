Colts hang on to top Jaguars 23-17 to improve to .500 mark

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – NOVEMBER 14: E.J. Speed #45 of the Indianapolis Colts celebrates with Jordan Glasgow #59 during the first half against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Lucas Oil Stadium on November 14, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS – For the first time all season, the Colts are at the .500 mark. They beat the Jaguars 23-17 Sunday afternoon at Lucas Oil Stadium to improve to 5-5 on the year.

Carson Wentz connected with Michael Pittman Jr. for a 27-yard gain and a critical first down late in the game to set up a Michael Badgley 37-yard field goal, drain the clock and stop a Jacksonville rally.

The defense finished the game with a takeaway. Rookie Dayo Odeyingo forced a Trevor Lawrence fumble and Kemoko Turay recovered for the Colts’ NFL-leading 21st takeaway.

James Robinson scored from one-yard out and Lawrence hit Dan Arnold for a two-point conversion earlier in the fourth to cut it to a three-point game after Indianapolis had jumped out to a 17-0 lead.

The Colts built that lead thanks to a fast start. Badgley kicked a 24-yard field goal on their first possession after a 10-play, 63 yard drive fueled by a Jonathan Taylor 34-yard run of the first play.

The defense then forced the Jaguars into a three-and-out on their first possession. Zaire Franklin blocked Logan Cooke’s punt and E.J. Speed recovered and scored for a 10-0 lead.

The Colts extended the lead further after a four-yard Taylor touchdown run. The lead was 20-9 at halftime after Badgley added a 29-yard field goal.

After three in a row at home, the Colts are back on the road next week. They’ll travel to Buffalo to take on the Bills, the team that knocked them out of the playoffs last season. Kickoff is at 1:00 p.m. on CBS4.