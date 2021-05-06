Colts grab Will Fries as 7th-round pick

GLENDALE, AZ – DECEMBER 30: (L-R) Chasz Wright #77, Brendan Mahon #70 and Will Fries #71 of the Penn State Nittany Lions walk the field during the Playstation Fiesta Bowl against the Washington Huskies at University of Phoenix Stadium on December 30, 2017 in Glendale, Arizona. The Nittany Lions defeated the Huskies 35-28. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indianapolis Colts have started signing their latest draft class.

Penn State offensive lineman Will Fries is the first of seven draft picks to sign, according to his agency, JL Sports. The seventh-round pick is due a four-year, $3,565,376 contract with an $85,376 signing bonus.

Fries started 42 of 48 games at Penn State and spread them around: 26 at right tackle, nine at left tackle, six at right guard and one at left guard. The Colts view him as a possible interchangeable part on their offensive line.

Listen to the Colts Blue Zone Podcast for weekly coverage and analysis of the Indianapolis Colts.

You can follow Mike Chappell on Twitter at @mchappell51.