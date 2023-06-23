INDIANAPOLIS – The Indianapolis Colts will begin offering all-new “Colts Flex Plans” where fans can handpick a package of 2023 home games.

The organization said fans may customize their own Flex Plan by choosing a minimum of three games from thrilling matchups against the NFL’s best or selecting their favorite Sunday afternoons.

Some popular Flex Plans could include:

“AFC South Plan” – featuring matchups against division rivals Houston, Jacksonville, and Tennessee.

“October Plan” – including four home games in October.

“Holiday Plan” – featuring November and December games against Tampa Bay, Pittsburgh, and Las Vegas.

Those fans choosing a Flex Plan also will receive extra benefits, including:

Limited edition Colts beer stein (one per account);

Discount off of single-game ticket pricing;

Priority access to 2024 season tickets and playoff tickets; and

Access to a dedicated account manager.

In addition, fans can create their own plan by selecting games and available seats.

For instructions on how to select and customize a Flex Plan, fans can visit the team site.