INDIANAPOLIS – The Indianapolis Colts will begin offering all-new “Colts Flex Plans” where fans can handpick a package of 2023 home games.
The organization said fans may customize their own Flex Plan by choosing a minimum of three games from thrilling matchups against the NFL’s best or selecting their favorite Sunday afternoons.
Some popular Flex Plans could include:
- “AFC South Plan” – featuring matchups against division rivals Houston, Jacksonville, and Tennessee.
- “October Plan” – including four home games in October.
- “Holiday Plan” – featuring November and December games against Tampa Bay, Pittsburgh, and Las Vegas.
Those fans choosing a Flex Plan also will receive extra benefits, including:
- Limited edition Colts beer stein (one per account);
- Discount off of single-game ticket pricing;
- Priority access to 2024 season tickets and playoff tickets; and
- Access to a dedicated account manager.
In addition, fans can create their own plan by selecting games and available seats.
For instructions on how to select and customize a Flex Plan, fans can visit the team site.