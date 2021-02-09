Colts fill out Frank Reich’s coaching staff

Head coach Frank Reich of the Indianapolis Colts stands on the sideline in the second half of their game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on December 13, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS – An offseason of change has reshaped Frank Reich’s coaching staff.

Five assistants have been added to his Indianapolis Colts’ staff, including a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Kevin Mawae, a member of the Class of 2019 after a standout 16-year career with three teams, has been named assistant offensive line coach.

The turnover in Reich’s staff began with offensive coordinator Nick Sirianni being named head coach of the Philadelphia Eagles. Three Colts joined Sirianni with the Eagles: Jonathan Gannon as defensive coordinator, Kevin Patullo as pass game and Jason Michael as tight ends coach.

Also, running backs coach Tom Rathman retired.

A capsule look at the additions:

Mawae — Assistant Offensive Line

Mawae has spent the last three years as an offensive consultant for Herm Edwards at Arizona State. He began his coaching career in 2016 as assistant offensive line coach with the Chicago Bears. In 16 seasons as a player, Mawae started 238 of 241 games with Seattle, the New York Jets and Tennessee.

Scott Milanovich — Quarterbacks

Milanovich has been a coach for 17 years, including three in the NFL as quarterbacks coach in Jacksonville (2017-19). He was named head coach of Edmonton in the CFL in December 2019 but the league cancelled its season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He also was head coach with Toronto (2012-16) and held various roles with Montreal (2007-11) and aided the Alouettes’ winning the Grey Cup in 2009 and ’10. As quarterback for Maryland in 1992-95, Milanovich set school records with 982 attempts, 650 completions, 7,301 yards and 49 touchdowns.

Scottie Montgomery — Running Backs

Montgomery’s 15 years as a coach includes being offensive coordinator/quarterbacks at Maryland (2019-20); head coach at East Carolina (2016-18); assistant head coach/offensive coordinator/quarterbacks at Duke (2014-15) and receivers coach (2013); and receivers coach with the Pittsburgh Steelers (2010-12).

Press Taylor — Senior Offensive Assistant

Taylor has spent the last eight seasons with the Eagles and was their passing game coordinator/quarterbacks coach in 2020. His other roles in Philly included quarterbacks coach and offensive quality control.

Joe Hastings — Assistant Special Teams

Hastings’ post-playing career began in 2014 with the Eagles as a pro personnel department. He most recently was a senior player personnel analyst at the University of Mississippi (2020), which preceded two seasons at Indiana State as receivers/pass game coordinator (2019) and receivers (’18). Hastings spent three seasons in the NFL as a wideout with Miami and San Francisco.

Along with the five additions, Reich shuffled a few positions.

Initially, Reich filled Sirianni’s void by promoting quarterbacks coach Marcus Brady to offensive coordinator.

Klayton Adams, who was an offensive line assistant, now is with tight ends; Parks Frazier will be assistant quarterbacks coach, Doug McKenney is applied sports science/conditioning and David Overstreet II has been named assistant defensive backs coach.

Listen to the Colts Blue Zone Podcast for weekly coverage and analysis of the Indianapolis Colts.

You can follow Mike Chappell on Twitter at @mchappell51.