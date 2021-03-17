Colts extend restricted offers to Zach Pascal, Mo Alie-Cox, George Odum

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indianapolis Colts took measures to possibly lessen free-agent losses by extending restricted offers to three integral players.

Wide receiver Zach Pascal, tight end Mo Alie-Cox and All-Pro special teams standout/backup safety George Odum have been offered one-year restricted tenders. Pascal and Alie-Cox have been given second-round level offers ($3.384 million) while Odom has been issued the right-of-first-refusal level ($2.133.)

Odum apparently wasn’t too pleased with the Colts’ decision to give him the lowest offer.

“Disrespected and disappointed!!’’ he posted on his Twitter account.

His post on Monday: “Let’s talk! @NFL How much do you value special team players?’’

Restricted free agents are allowed to sign an offer sheet with another team. The Colts would receive second-round draft pick compensation if Pascal and Alie-Cox sign an offer sheet with another team and they opt not to match. The lowest level offer to Odum only gives the team the ability to match any offer.

It’s doubtful the moves make much of a ripple on the NFL’s free-agent marketplace, but are important in the Colts maintaining roster integrity.

Pascal has emerged as a mainstay in the receivers’ room since being claimed off waivers from Tennessee in June 2018. He’s appeared in all 51 games, including the playoffs, with 32 starts. Pascal has 112 receptions, 1,504 yards and 12 touchdowns, and has been a physical presence as a blocker in the run game.

Alie-Cox joined the Colts as an undrafted rookie in 2017 following a standout career as a power forward at Virginia Commonwealth. He’s made strides while learning the position and is coming off his best season: 31 receptions, 394 yards and two TDs.

Odum has followed a similar path. He was signed as an undrafted rookie in 2018 and has appeared in all 51 games as a backup safety and special teams star. Odum earned his first All-Pro nod as a special teamer last season after piling up a career-high 21 tackles. He became the seventh Colt to register at least 20 special teams tackles.

