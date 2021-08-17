Colts execute 5 roster moves to reach 85

Indianapolis Colts running back Darius Anderson runs a drill during a joint practice with the Carolina Panthers at the NFL team’s football training camp in Westfield, Ind., Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

WESTFIELD, Ind. – The Indianapolis Colts made five roster moves to be in compliance with the NFL’s 85-player limit that goes into effect Tuesday afternoon.

The team waived tight end Graham Adomitis and running back Darius Anderson and placed defensive end Damontre Moore on the injured reserve list. Also, the Colts waived-injured wide receiver Quartney Davis and cornerback Nick Nelson. They will revert to IR if they clear waivers.

As practice resumed Tuesday at Grand Park Sports Campus, quarterback Sam Ehlinger and wideout Parris Campbell did not practice due to illnesses (not COVID-19-related).

Defensive tackle DeForest Buckner, defensive end Kwity Paye and tight end Mo Alie-Cox were among the injured players who returned to practice.

