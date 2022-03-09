INDIANAPOLIS – There are at least two definite holes to fill on offense as the Indianapolis Colts look to bounce back from last season’s disappointing finish.

One day after veteran tight end Jack Doyle announced his retirement, left tackle Eric Fisher has decided to test his worth on next week’s veteran free agent market, according to a source with knowledge of the situation. ESPN was first to report the development.

Another position could be added to the need-to-fill list. The Colts are expected to part ways with Carson Wentz next week – either via trade or outright release – although the team has been noncommittal regarding Wentz’s future.

Other decisions with pending free agents could increase the list of vacancies.

Fisher, 31, is one of more than 20 Colts who will be a free agent next week. An effort was made to re-sign him, but he opted to hit free agency again. The former Kansas City Chiefs’ standout signed what essentially was a one-year, $8 million last May as a short-term replacement for Anthony Castonzo, who had retired.

That short-term stint was one season.

Fisher started 15 games, but his efficiency – particularly in pass protection against edge speed rushers – was impacted early as he completed his rehabilitation from a torn Achilles tendon. At the end of the season, he battled pectoral and knee injuries.

General manager Chris Ballard realized he would have to address left tackle again this offseason, and that included trying to retain Fisher.

“The left tackle is what the left tackle is,’’ he said shortly after the season ended with consecutive losses to Las Vegas and Jacksonville that kept the Colts out of the postseason. “We short-term fixed it (with Fisher). We’ve still got to be looking for a long-term solution there.

“If we have to short-term fix it again because a long-term solution doesn’t show up, that’s what we’ll do.’’

Ballard also mentioned “Fisher’s got a lot of good football left in him.’’

That’ll apparently take place elsewhere.

Fisher’s departure adds to the offseason concerns with the offensive line.

Among the pending free agents: starting right guard Mark Glowinski, backup guard Chris Reed and backup tackle Matt Pryor. Glowinski started 14 games at right guard last season, Reed started four games at left guard and two at right guard, and Pryor three games at right tackle, one at left tackle and one at right guard.