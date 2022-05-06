INDIANAPOLIS – The uncertainty involving personnel decisions in the NFL Draft has given way to a certainty regarding the 262 players selected.

And that’s their anticipated rookie contracts.

The rookie wage scale, installed in 2012 to curtail escalating salaries at the top picks, has reduced the vast majority of negotiations to “Here’s what you’re scheduled to get” discussions. What amounts to a slotting system has expedited signings and turned stalemates into outliers.

Last offseason, the Indianapolis Colts had their seven-player draft class under contract by May 19. First-rounder Kwity Paye signed his fully guaranteed four-year $13.644 million contract May 6.

That in mind, general manager Chris Ballard and director of football administration Mike Bluem should begin this year’s signing process in the coming days.

At the top of the list is wide receiver Alec Pierce, the team’s second-round pick and 53rd selection overall.

Owner Jim Irsay offered the former University of Cincinnati standout a hint of what was to come when he talked with him briefly following his selection last Friday evening. He welcomed Pierce to the “millionaire’s club.’’

Nice welcome.

As the 53rd overall pick, Pierce is due a four-year $7.084 million contract that includes a $2.332,080 signing bonus, according to overthecap.com. His 2022 salary cap hit: $1,288,020.

Here’s a look at what each of the Colts’ eight draft picks are due. Again, contracts will be four years in length.

The three-day rookie minicamp is May 13-15.

Pierce (round 2/53 rd overall): $7.084 million with a $2,332,080 signing bonus. ’22 cap; $1,288,020.

overall): $7.084 million with a $2,332,080 signing bonus. ’22 cap; $1,288,020. Jelani Woods (round 3/73 rd ): $5.637 million with a $1,279,960 signing bonus. ’22 cap: $1,024,990.

): $5.637 million with a $1,279,960 signing bonus. ’22 cap: $1,024,990. Bernhard Raimann (round 3/77): $5.554 million with a $1,219,588 signing bonus. ’22 cap; $1,009,897.

Nick Cross (round 3/96): $5.276 million with a $1,017,252 signing bonus. ’22 cap: $959,313.

Eric Johnson (round 5/159): $4.037 million with a $377,584 signing bonus. ’22 cap: 799,596.

Drew Ogletree (round 6/192): $3.869 million with a $209,772 signing bonus. ’22 cap: $757,443.

Curtis Brooks (round 6/216): $3.815 million with a $155,412 signing bonus. ’22 cap: $743,853.

Rodney Thomas II (round 7/239): $3.772 million with a $112,288 signing bonus. ’22 cap: $733,072.

