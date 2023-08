INDIANAPOLIS – The Indianapolis Colts and Lucas Oil Stadium executive chef Jon Wanland unveiled the new food and drinks available on gameday at the team’s annual Culinary Showcase.

From smoked chicharrons to Indy and nacho style hot dogs and burgers, there’s plenty of options for fans in both the suites and the concourse concessions stands.

Chris Hagan and Chris Widlic sampled some of the new options in this week’s edition of the Blue Zone before the Colts-Bears preseason game.