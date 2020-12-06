Colts defeat Texans 26-20 thanks to defensive stand

Colts

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HOUSTON, TEXAS – DECEMBER 06: Jonathan Taylor #28 of the Indianapolis Colts is congratulated by his teammates after scoring a 39-yard touchdown reception against the Houston Texans during the first half at NRG Stadium on December 06, 2020 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

HOUSTON — The Indianapolis Colts defeated the Houston Texans 26-20 Sunday thanks to an impressive second half defensive performance.

Neither team’s offense put points on the board in the second half.

This story will be updated shortly.

Share this story

NBA Stats

Most Popular

Latest News

More News