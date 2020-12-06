Colts defeat Texans 26-20 thanks to defensive stand

HOUSTON — The Indianapolis Colts defeated the Houston Texans 26-20 Sunday thanks to an impressive second half defensive performance.
Neither team’s offense put points on the board in the second half.
This story will be updated shortly.
by: Joe HopkinsPosted: / Updated:
HOUSTON — The Indianapolis Colts defeated the Houston Texans 26-20 Sunday thanks to an impressive second half defensive performance.
Neither team’s offense put points on the board in the second half.
This story will be updated shortly.