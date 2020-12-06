Colts defeat Texans 26-20 thanks to defensive stand

HOUSTON, TEXAS – DECEMBER 06: Jonathan Taylor #28 of the Indianapolis Colts is congratulated by his teammates after scoring a 39-yard touchdown reception against the Houston Texans during the first half at NRG Stadium on December 06, 2020 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

HOUSTON — The Indianapolis Colts defeated the Houston Texans 26-20 Sunday thanks to an impressive second half defensive performance.

Neither team’s offense put points on the board in the second half.

This story will be updated shortly.