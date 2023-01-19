INDIANAPOLIS – The Indianapolis Colts have completed their interview with Jeff Saturday.

Saturday, who finished the season with a 1-7 record as interim coach after the firing of Frank Reich, is one of several candidates for the team’s head coaching vacancy.

The Colts said on Thursday afternoon that they had conducted an interview with Saturday for the position.

Saturday was brought in on Nov. 7, when owner Jim Irsay fired Reich after the Colts lost 26-3 to the New England Patriots with Sam Ehlinger at quarterback.

Saturday, an Indianapolis Colts legend who’s in the team’s Ring of Honor, came to the Colts from ESPN, where he worked as a football analyst.

Saturday’s only previous coaching experience came on the high school level. The Colts had pursued him as an offensive line coach in the past. He had also served as a paid consultant for the team.