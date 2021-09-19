Colts come up short in 27-24 loss to Rams; Carson Wentz exits with ankle injury

Indianapolis Colts’ Carson Wentz (2) is tackled by Los Angeles Rams’ Justin Hollins (58) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts begin the season 0-2 after coming up short Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams in a 27-24 loss.

Perhaps more concerning than the 0-2 hole Indianapolis finds itself in is the status of Carson Wentz. The quarterback left the game late in the fourth quarter with an apparent ankle injury.

Frank Reich: Carson Wentz. Rolled up ankle pretty bad. Didn't look good on the sideline.

Stiffened up. No chance of going back in — Mike Chappell (@mchappell51) September 19, 2021

Tied at 24-24, second-year QB Jacob Eason took the field in place of Wentz with a little over 2 minutes left and an opportunity to win the game. That opportunity ended when Eason was picked off by Jalen Ramsey on the second play of the drive.

This story will be updated.

