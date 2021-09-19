Colts come up short in 27-24 loss to Rams; Carson Wentz exits with ankle injury

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts begin the season 0-2 after coming up short Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams in a 27-24 loss.

Perhaps more concerning than the 0-2 hole Indianapolis finds itself in is the status of Carson Wentz. The quarterback left the game late in the fourth quarter with an apparent ankle injury.

Tied at 24-24, second-year QB Jacob Eason took the field in place of Wentz with a little over 2 minutes left and an opportunity to win the game. That opportunity ended when Eason was picked off by Jalen Ramsey on the second play of the drive.

