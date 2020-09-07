Colts claim DT Eli Ankou, place TE Trey Burton on IR

INDIANAPOLIS – The tweaking continues for the Indianapolis Colts.

The team used the waiver wire once again to adjust the roster, this time claiming defensive tackle Eli Ankou. The 6-3, 325-pounder had been waived by Cleveland.

Ankou is the second player added via waivers since the roster was trimmed to 53 Saturday. The team was awarded tight end Noah Tofiai on Sunday.

To make room for Ankou, the Colts placed tight end Trey Burton on the injured reserve list. That means the veteran tight end, who suffered an injury to his left calf Aug. 29, must miss at least the first three weeks.

That Chris Ballard opted to address his defensive line isn’t a surprise, even though that’s a perceived area of strength. Tackle Sheldon Day was placed on IR and end Kemoko Turay starts the season on the physically unable to perform list, which keeps him out of at least the first six games.

Ankou, 26, originally was signed as an undrafted rookie out of UCLA by Houston in 2017. He has appeared in 20 games with two starts while spending time with Jacksonville and the Browns.

