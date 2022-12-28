INDIANAPOLIS – Indianapolis Colts cornerback Isaiah Rodgers Jr. will miss the rest of the season.

The team placed Rodgers on injured reserve Wednesday. The cornerback left Monday night’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers with a knee injury. He’ll miss the final two games of the year.

Rodgers, a sixth-round pick in the 2020 draft, has appeared in 45 games over three seasons with the Colts, tallying 88 tackles (67 solo), 2.0 tackles for loss, 10 passes defensed, three interceptions, one forced fumble, four fumble recoveries and two special teams stops.

He’s also handled kickoff return duties (61 kickoff returns for 1,645 yards and one touchdown) for the Colts and returned three punts.

The Colts made a pair of roster moves to account for Rodgers, signing cornerback Darrell Baker Jr. to the 53-man roster from the practice squad. The team added cornerback depth by signing David Vereen to the practice squad.

Baker came to the Colts after being waived by the Arizona Cardinals in August. He’d signed there as an undrafted free agent and played for the Colts against the Vikings in Week 15.

Vereen signed with the Baltimore Ravens as an undrafted free agent in May.