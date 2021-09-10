Colts’ Carson Wentz will start at QB Sunday against Seahawks

INDIANAPOLIS – The expected now is official.

The Carson Wentz era begins Sunday when the Indianapolis Colts open the season Sunday against Seattle at Lucas Oil Stadium. Frank Reich confirmed Friday Wentz will be his starting quarterback against the Seahawks.

Wentz went through his first full week of practice this week after a preseason interrupted by Aug. 2 surgery on his left foot and a stint on the COVID-19 list as a close-contact case.

Reich mentioned earlier this week he needed to see how Wentz’s foot would react to steady practices, but also said his participation in Wednesday’s practice would speak volumes.

“I think it’s generally safe to say that if we come in here and Carson is taking most of the reps on Wednesday, the intention is that he’s going to play,’’ he said.

Wentz was upbeat following Wednesday’s practice.

“It officially really feels like it kicks off game week when you come in and you’re full-go against Seattle,’’ he said. “Early alarm clock today when I woke up. It officially registered in my mind it’s game week. It’s time to go.’’

Wentz admitted he’s still dealing with some level of pain with the foot, but added, “it’s definitely in a really good place.

“I feel very optimistic, very confident in it and so we’ll see (about starting) as long as the doctors give me the final go ahead. But I’m optimistic.’’

The initial timetable for Wentz’s return following the Aug. 2 surgery was 5-to-12 weeks.

“I knew that going in a lot determined on how the surgery went and a lot of factors, but at the end of the day, I say God is good for getting me to this point,’’ he said. “I’m thankful for it and I’m excited for it.’’

Wentz will be the Colts’ fifth different starting quarterback in as many season openers, following Philip Rivers, Jacoby Brissett, Andrew Luck and Scott Tolzien.

He must play an integral role if the Colts are going to win their first opener since 2013.