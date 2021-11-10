Colts’ Carson Wentz juggling expectant wife and Jaguars

INDIANAPOLIS – Carson Wentz is dealing with issues pulling him in different directions this week, but has a workable game plan.

As excited as he and his wife are to welcome a fourth member to their family – Madison is expecting a second child this weekend; there’s already daughter Hadley – Wentz also is focused on the Indianapolis Colts’ Sunday meeting with the Jacksonville Jaguars at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Wentz has shared his family matters with coach Frank Reich, who has been flexible with his quarterback’s participation in meetings.

“I could get a call at any point here,’’ Wentz said Wednesday. “We’re excited. We’re excited as a family.

“If it comes down to the game, I told my wife ‘I’m playing, and I’ll see you at the hospital afterwards.’ And she knew that. She’s been great. We’ll see what happens. Confident God will time it up the way it’s supposed to work out.’’

Wentz was asked if Madison was okay with him informing her he might miss the birth to play against the Jaguars.

“We’re good,’’ he said.

Defensive tackle DeForest Buckner smiled when asked how his wife, Ashlyn, would react if childbirth coincided with a game.

“My wife would probably be telling me to go play,’’ he said. “She’d be like, ‘No, you need to go play in the game.’

“It just shows the type of mentality Carson has. He’s all about the team. He’s going to do whatever it takes to be out there on Sunday.’’

Riding the Hot Kicker

It’s currently a non-issue because kicker Rodrigo Blankenship is on the injured reserve list with a hip injury.

But what happens when he returns to the active roster? Does Blankenship simply reclaim his position – you know, a player doesn’t lose his starting job because of injury – or do the Colts have a decision to make?

Complicating matters: while Blankenship has missed the last four games, Michael Badgley has been the perfect replacement.

Perfect.

He’s converted 39-, 34-, 42- and 41-yard field-goal attempts along with all 17 PATs. The 42-yarder was against San Francisco in the heavy rain at Levi’s Stadium.

Before suffering a hip injury during pregame warmups at Baltimore in week 5, Blankenship was 9-of-10 on field-goal attempts and 6-for-6 on PATs. His only miss was a 51-yarder he pushed wide right at Tennessee.

In the 31-25 overtime loss to the Ravens and after injuring his hip, Blankenship knocked down 37- and 43-yard field goals, but he had a 37-yarder blocked and pulled a 47-yard attempt wide right. He also missed a PAT.

So, is the kicking job Badgley’s to lose, even when Blankenship is back?

“As far as his job to lose, you’ve got a guy who hasn’t missed and why not ride it out?’’ Reich said. “We really haven’t had that full-blown discussion at this point.

“It really has been in large part based on Rod’s continuing to get back and get better, but we’ve been afforded the luxury of not having to push it because of how Badgley’s kicking.’’

Injury Update

Wideout T.Y. Hilton was a limited participant in Wednesday’s practice as he continues to work his way through the NFL’s concussion protocol. If there are no setbacks, he should return Sunday against Jacksonville.

Right tackle Braden Smith did not practice Wednesday while dealing with an injury to his right elbow, but Reich is “fairly optimistic’’ he’ll be available Sunday.

Also, veteran cornerback T.J. Carrie has been designated to return to practice after spending the last six weeks on the injured reserve list. He was scheduled to practice twice this week – Wednesday and Friday – and have his status for Sunday determined shortly thereafter.

Listen to the Colts Blue Zone Podcast for weekly coverage and analysis of the Indianapolis Colts.

You can follow Mike Chappell on Twitter at @mchappell51.