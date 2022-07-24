INDIANAPOLIS – A year ago, the Colts produced perhaps their most newsworthy training camp ever. Not even a little bit of hyperbole there, as Frank Reich started camp with COVID, both Carson Wentz and Quenton Nelson had nearly identical foot surgeries, Darius Leonard sat out injured until he got a new contract, Matt Eberflus sat out due to COVID, Wentz and Ryan Kelly found themselves on the COVID/reserve list late in August, T.Y. Hilton suffered a neck injury, and I’m sure I’m missing 20 other things.

As we enter Colts Camp: 2022, several storylines are evident as things get kicked off:

How will Matt Ryan perform?

Will the Colts regret not adding a veteran receiver this offseason?

Can big name free agents Yannick Ngakoue and Stephon Gilmore make an impact?

Does Darius Leonard’s back surgery end his year-long ankle saga?

Will Kenny Moore get a new contract?

CBS4’s Dave Griffiths and Mike Chappell break down all these questions in the video linked on this page.

See you at Grand Park in Westfield for camp!