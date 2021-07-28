Colts’ Braden Smith signed to 4-year extension

Indianapolis Colts offensive tackle Braden Smith (72) walks off the field after an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)

WESTFIELD, Ind.– Braden Smith heads into his next training camp with financial security.

The Indianapolis Colts’ veteran right tackle has signed a four-year contract extension, the team announced. ESPN is reporting the deal involves $70 million in new money and $42 million in guarantees.

Smith, a 2018 second-round draft pick, was heading into the final year of his rookie contract that had a 2021 base salary of $2.4 million.

Smith’s average over the next five seasons ($18 million) rank second among right tackles, trailing only the New Orleans Saints’ Ryan Ramczyk ($19.2 million).

He’s also the first domino to fall. The Colts also are working on a lucrative extension for All-Pro linebacker Darius Leonard.

“You’re never going to regret paying a great player,’’ general manager Chris Ballard said.

Next offseason, the Colts are expected to sign All-Pro left guard to an extension that will make him one of the league’s highest-paid offensive linemen, regardless of position.

