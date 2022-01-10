Colts Blue Zone Podcast episode 191 ‘Reaction to Colts’ Face-Plant in Jacksonville’

INDIANAPOLIS — Gather ’round listeners. What happened Sunday in Jacksonville was traumatic, but to move forward we must address the past.

Mike Chappell and Joe Hopkins briefly recap the Indianapolis Colts’ season-ending loss to the Jaguars before giving their reaction (10:46) to one of the worst losses in franchise history.

Bless you for listening.

