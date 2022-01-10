Colts Blue Zone Podcast episode 191 ‘Reaction to Colts’ Face-Plant in Jacksonville’

INDIANAPOLIS — Gather ’round listeners. What happened Sunday in Jacksonville was traumatic, but to move forward we must address the past.

Mike Chappell and Joe Hopkins briefly recap the Indianapolis Colts’ season-ending loss to the Jaguars before giving their reaction (10:46) to one of the worst losses in franchise history.

Bless you for listening.

Follow the podcast on Twitter @ColtsBluezone for all things Colts, and subscribe to the podcast through your favorite app so new episodes go directly to your listening device.

Click here for iTunes

Click here for Spotify

Click here for Stitcher

Click here for Google Podcasts

Be sure to join us next week as the Blue Zone crew looks back on the year that was and looks forward to the Colts’ offseason.