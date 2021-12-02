Colts Blue Zone Podcast episode 182 ‘Colts Look to Bounce Back in Houston’

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts are looking to put the Buccaneers loss behind them with a bounce-back win in Houston.

On the latest episode of the Colts Blue Zone Podcast, Mike Chappell, Dave Griffiths and Joe Hopkins begin the show with news and a reaction to Wednesday’s Hard Knocks episode.

The trio then provides an injury update (19:13), breaks down this Texans team (29:52), details keys to the game (42:27) and makes predictions (52:52).

