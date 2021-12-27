Colts Blue Zone Podcast episode 187 ‘COVID Can’t Stop Colts in Arizona’

INDIANAPOLIS — With COVID-19 cases piling up, the Indianapolis Colts overcame a shorthanded roster to defeat the Cardinals in Arizona.

On the latest episode of the Colts Blue Zone Podcast, Mike Chappell and Joe Hopkins begin the show with news, including the latest on the Colts’ COVID situation and how it will impact the team moving forward.

The duo then recaps the game (9:32), discusses takeaways (25:35) and breaks down the AFC playoff picture (31:43) with just two weeks remaining.

Follow the podcast on Twitter @ColtsBluezone for all things Colts, and subscribe to the podcast through your favorite app so new episodes go directly to your listening device.

Click here for iTunes

Click here for Spotify

Click here for Stitcher

Click here for Google Podcasts

Be sure to join us Thursday as the Blue Zone crew previews the Colts’ upcoming matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders.