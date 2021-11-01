Colts Blue Zone Podcast episode 173 ‘Can the Colts Still Make a Playoff Push?’

INDIANAPOLIS — A heartbreaking loss to the Tennessee Titans puts the Indianapolis Colts at 3-5 and four games back in the division.

On the latest episode of the Colts Blue Zone Podcast, Mike Chappell and Joe Hopkins begin the show with some major injury news.

The duo then recaps the game (9:56), discusses takeaways (34:34) and breaks down what needs to happen for Indianapolis to have a shot at the postseason (51:12).

Be sure to join us Thursday as the Blue Zone crew previews the Colts’ upcoming matchup with the Tennessee Titans.