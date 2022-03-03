INDIANAPOLIS — The NFL Combine is upon us!

On this week’s episode of the Colts Blue Zone Podcast, Mike Chappell, Dave Griffiths and Joe Hopkins begin the show with news of the week, including several coaching hires for Indianapolis.

The gang then dives into what Chris Ballard and Frank Reich had to say at the Combine (9:30) and highlights some second round draft prospects to keep an eye on (23:29).

The fellas also break down the state of the Colts’ defensive backfield and examine which free agent cornerbacks Indy may bring in (54:26).

Be sure to join us next week as the Blue Zone crew discusses what moves the Colts need to make this offseason.