Colts Blue Zone Podcast episode 168 ‘Can Colts Get Right vs Texans?’

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts are in need of a get-right game this week against the Houston Texans.

On the latest episode of the Colts Blue Zone Podcast, Mike Chappell and Joe Hopkins begin the show by discussing the Colts’ kicking situation with Michael Badgley now in the fold.

The fellas then preview the game by discussing injuries (2:03), the state of the Texans (17:21), keys to the game (24:37) and making predictions (38:04).

