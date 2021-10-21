Colts Blue Zone Podcast episode 170 ‘Blueprint for Winning in San Francisco’

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts have a shot at primetime redemption as they take on the 49ers Sunday night in San Francisco.

On the latest episode of the Colts Blue Zone Podcast, Mike Chappell, Dave Griffiths and Joe Hopkins begin the show with some heavy news that includes major injuries to important players.

The guys then check out the injury reports for this week’s matchup (28:43), break down this 49ers team (37:49), discuss keys to the game (45:25) and make predictions (55:49).

Follow the podcast on Twitter @ColtsBluezone for all things Colts, and subscribe to the podcast through your favorite app so new episodes go directly to your listening device.

Click here for iTunes

Click here for Spotify

Click here for Stitcher

Click here for Google Podcasts

Be sure to join us Monday as the Blue Zone crew discusses takeaways from the game.