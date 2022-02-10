INDIANAPOLIS — Whether at wide receiver or tight end (or both), the Colts need more pass-catching weapons.

On this week’s episode of the Colts Blue Zone Podcast, Mike Chappell, Dave Griffiths and Joe Hopkins begin the show with some Super Bowl talk and compare the Rams’ and Bengals’ team-building process to Indy’s.

The trio then discusses Gus Bradley and other coaching hires in the AFC South (13:24), makes their picks for NFL Honors (20:19) and examines which WRs and TEs the Colts could target in free agency (32:09).

Be sure to join us next week as the Blue Zone crew discusses what moves the Colts need to make this offseason.