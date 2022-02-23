INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts have six offensive linemen set to hit free agency, including starting left tackle Eric Fisher and guard Mark Glowinski.

On the Colts Blue Zone Podcast, Mike Chappell, Dave Griffiths and Joe Hopkins begin the show with news of the week as Indianapolis brings back some familiar faces.

The trio then provides an update on next week’s NFL Combine (7:28) and breaks down Indy’s options along the offensive line (19:20) as the Colts decide between re-signing their guys or addressing the positions externally.

