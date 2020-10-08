Colts Blue Zone Podcast episode 99 ‘Colts Brace for Challenging Matchup in Cleveland’

INDIANAPOLIS — The 3-1 Indianapolis Colts head north this week to Cleveland to take on a much improved 3-1 Browns team.

Mike Chappell, Dave Griffiths and producer Joe Hopkins begin the show by discussing the news of the week, with the Tennessee Titans finding themselves in a COVID-19 nightmare.

The fellas then break down the slew of injuries plaguing the Colts (19:22) and preview the matchup by highlighting the Browns’ strengths and weaknesses (25:11), listing keys to the game and making predictions.

