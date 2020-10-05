Colts Blue Zone Podcast episode 98 ‘Colts’ Defense Dominates Bears’

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts have now won three in a row after grinding out a victory in Chicago.

On this Monday episode of the Colts Blue Zone Podcast, Mike Chappell and producer Joe Hopkins recap the Colts’ win over the Bears, discuss takeaways from the game and name their offensive and defensive players of the week.

On Thursday, Chappell and Hopkins will be joined by Dave Griffiths to preview the Colts’ week 5 matchup against the 3-1 Cleveland Browns.

Follow the podcast on Twitter @ColtsBluezone for all things Colts

