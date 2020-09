INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts host the Minnesota Vikings Sunday as both squads try to avoid falling into a 0-2 hole.

On Thursday’s episode of the Colts Blue Zone Podcast, Mike Chappell, Dave Griffiths and producer Joe Hopkins begin the show by running through the news of the week.

The fellas then preview the Colts vs Vikings matchup (23:03) by breaking down the keys to the game and giving predictions.

Click here for iTunes

Click here for Spotify

Click here for Stitcher

Click here for Google Play