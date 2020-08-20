Colts Blue Zone Podcast episode 89 ‘Training Camp Buzz’

INDIANAPOLIS — Players are finally practicing in pads as training is in full swing around the league.

On this week’s episode of the Colts Blue Zone Podcast, Mike Chappell, Dave Griffiths and producer Joe Hopkins begin the show in typical fashion by discussing the news around the NFL.

The fellas then dive into Colts training camp buzz and hear from a few players (Rivers, Hooker, Kelly), as well as head coach Frank Reich (9:01).

The crew concludes the show by debating which Colts will be elected to their first Pro Bowl this season (48:38).

