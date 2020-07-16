Colts Blue Zone Podcast episode 84 ‘Training Camp Preview: TE, OL & DL’

INDIANAPOLIS — The scheduled start of the Indianapolis Colts’ training camp is less than two weeks away.

On the Colts Blue Zone Podcast, Mike Chappell, Dave Griffiths and producer Joe Hopkins continue their positional breakdown series by taking an in-depth look at the Colts’ tight end (31:31), offensive line (41:04) and defensive line (51:27) groups.

The fellas also provide an update on the NFL’s response to COVID-19, pitch potential names for Washington’s football team and discuss Derrick Henry’s new contract (20:16).

