Colts Blue Zone Podcast episode 80 ‘Mathis Honored/Rookies Speak with Media’

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts announced this week that former defensive end Robert Mathis will be inducted into the team’s Ring of Honor.

Mike Chappell, Dave Griffiths and producer Joe Hopkins analyze Mathis’ prolific career (10:15), his Hall of Fame chances and who is next in line for the Colts’ Ring of Honor.

The crew also discusses the latest updates regarding the NFL and COVID-19.

Plus, we hear from second round picks Michael Pittman Jr. (24:48) and Jonathan Taylor (36:17), who spoke with local media this past week.

