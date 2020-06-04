Colts Blue Zone Podcast episode 78 ‘Colts Speak Out Against Racial Injustice’

INDIANAPOLIS — Several members of the Indianapolis Colts organization spoke out this week against racial injustice as protests continue around the world.

On this episode of the Colts Blue Zone Podcast, you’ll hear from head coach Frank Reich (3:28), general manager Chris Ballard (5:28), linebacker Bobby Okereke (23:02) and running back Nyheim Hines (27:12), who offered powerful words on the issue.

Dave Griffiths and producer Joe Hopkins also discuss recent news surrounding training camp and when coaches can return to team facilities (37:34).

