Colts Blue Zone Podcast episode 76 ‘Contract Years & Coaches’ Perspectives’

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Colts center Ryan Kelly and linebacker Anthony Walker both told the media this week they wish to resign with the Colts as they enter the final year of their contracts.

But with so many players in their contract year, Indianapolis will have some tough decisions to make.

Mike Chappell, Dave Griffiths and producer Joe Hopkins discuss the players on the last year of their deals and who might be the odd man out when it’s time to get paid.

Listeners will also hear from head coach Frank Reich (8:37), offensive coordinator Nick Sirianni (35:17) and defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus (1:09:13), who recently spoke with local media.

