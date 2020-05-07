Colts Blue Zone Podcast episode 74 ‘Hooker Decision & AFC South Drafts’

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Indianapolis Colts have decline the fifth-year option for 2017 first round pick Malik Hooker.

Mike Chappell, Dave Griffiths and producer Joe Hopkins break down what might have factored into that decision and what it means for the safety’s future.

The crew also takes a look at the talent coming into the division by analyzing the draft classes of the Colts’ AFC South rivals and crowning who they think had the best draft haul.

Listeners will also hear takeaways from the conversations Darius Leonard and Jack Doyle had this week with local media.

