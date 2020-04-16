INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — We’re one week away from the NFL Draft!

Mike Chappell, Dave Griffiths and producer Joe Hopkins re-rank the Indianapolis Colts’ draft needs after the team addressed several areas through free agent signings and trade.

The fellas also breakdown this year’s crop of second round quarterbacks and determine who would be the best fit for the Colts.

Of course, the crew discusses recent news, including the first NFL player to test positive for COVID-19 and what implications it could have for the league.

Follow the podcast on Twitter @ColtsBluezone for all things Colts, and subscribe to the podcast through your favorite app so new episodes go directly to your listening device.

Click here for iTunes

Click here for Spotify

Click here for Stitcher

Click here for Google Play

Related Content Taking a look at Colts’ quarterback options in round 2 of draft Video