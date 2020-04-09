Colts Blue Zone Podcast episode 69 ‘Colts All-Decade Team’

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — After the NFL released their All-Decade Team celebrating the best players of the last 10 years, the Blue Zone crew was inspired to come up with one their own.

Mike Chappell, Dave Griffiths and producer Joe Hopkins create a Colts All-Decade Team, which features some old fan favorites and a few names you probably haven’t heard in years.

The fellas also discuss Hopkins’ latest mock draft, how the NFL Draft will go “fully virtual” and more.

