In this edition of the Colts Blue Zone Podcast, Matt Adams looks back at the heartbreaking loss against the Houston Texans as Indy once again fell short of a playoff berth. The Colts kept it close and dominated much of the second half until the Texans’ go-ahead touchdown (and eventual game-winning score).

It all came down to fourth and one with the season on the line. Feed JT? Throw it to Michael Pittman Jr.? Or sling it to fourth-string running back Tyler Goodson? It’s a decision Colts fans will debate for a long time to come.

Hear from coach Shane Steichen (23:28) and quarterback Gardner Minshew (33:16).

