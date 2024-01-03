Win or go home. Week 18 is here, and the Colts will host a prime-time showdown against AFC South rival Houston on Saturday night.

In this edition of the Colts Blue Zone Podcast, we look ahead at a pivotal game that will keep one team’s season alive and send the other one packing for the year.

The shows starts off with a quick discussion of Drew Ogletree’s arrest (1:25) and its impact on the tight end group before the hosts examine some of the playoff scenarios in the AFC and NFC (9:45).

After that, we recap Indy’s vital win against the Las Vegas Raiders (20:07) and look ahead at this week’s familiar opponent, the Houston Texans (27:22). The show closes with what could be the final score prediction of the season (52:15).

