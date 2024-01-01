Win, and they’re in.

In this episode of the Colts Blue Zone Podcast, Matt Adams takes a look at the Colts’ huge win against the Las Vegas Raiders. The victory sets up a winner-take-all game against the Houston Texans on Saturday night at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Some huge plays in the passing game, an effective and bruising running game, and key Raiders mistakes propelled Indianapolis to victory. But despite some miscues of their own, the Colts got the “W” in one of their most consequential wins of the season.

Hear from head coach Shane Steichen (16:10) and quarterback Gardner Minshew (26:50).

