In this episode of the Colts Blue Zone Podcast, Mike Chappell, Dave Griffiths, and Matt Adams look ahead at Indy’s critical game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

The show starts with some NFL notes, including the sudden benching of Russell Wilson in Denver (4:30) before the hosts discuss the Hall of Fame prospects for former Colts Reggie Wayne and Dwight Freeney (11:47).

Plus: Julian Blackmon’s season-ending injury (24:03), a recap of the devastating loss to Atlanta (35:08), a closer look at the Raiders (43:20), and this week’s final thoughts and score predictions (57:22).

Make sure to follow the Colts Blue Zone on Twitter @ColtsBlueZone.